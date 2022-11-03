Chronically-ill patients to learn techniques at Roman Baths
- Published
People with long-term health conditions are being invited to learn about Roman attitudes to health and well-being.
The Roman Baths and Bath College have teamed up to provide a course that focuses on the "curative powers" of techniques like hot water therapy.
Organiser Paul Thomas, 77, suffers with rheumatoid arthritis and says he found relief from Roman health practices.
"When things flare up it gets really painful - but exercising in hot water makes me smile again," he said.
Mr Thomas' condition causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. It usually affects the hands, feet and wrists.
"When my arthritis got really bad a few years ago, it really effected even the simplest parts of my life," he said.
"I could barely hold a plate or a mug without dropping it - but doing exercise in warm water took the pressure of my joints.
"This allowed me to reap the benefits of exercise without being in pain after," he added.
According to the Great Western Hospitals NHS website, warm water helps to relax muscles, which can ease pain and make exercise easier.
Exercising in the water can improve muscle strength, balance and cause a reduction in swelling.
Roman physicians believed good health came from a mixture of hot water bathing, diet, exercise and relaxation.
Organisers want to gather a small group of people to take part in a course at the Roman Baths that will focus on these elements.
Sue Judge, course tutor, said: "We are aware of the pressure on the NHS and the fact that many long term out-patients with chronic conditions can feel alone and in discomfort.
"We want to unite people suffering and provide a space for them to learn and connect with each other."
The course hopes to launch in January 2023 and will take place at the new Learning Centre at the Roman Baths.