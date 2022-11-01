City farms appeal for donations as rising costs bite
- Published
City farms in the west have launched fundraising appeals to help them deal with rising costs.
Bath City Farm said it needed to raise £30,000 to deal with the year ahead.
And St Werburghs City Farm in Bristol has extended a fundraiser it began in September after revealing that it was still under threat of closure.
Brendan Tate Wistreich, the director of Bath City Farm, said that "costs have gone up" on everything, including vets' bills, bedding and food.
He said the money would "pay for critical costs to keep this place going".
The farm, in Kelston View, opened 27 years ago and is visited by around 47,000 people annually to see its animals - which include sheep, goats and pigs.
As well as providing family days out, the farm offers volunteering and work opportunities for local people.
Harry Dawson volunteers at its café and said it "means everything to me to come and to work here".
"I get to see all my friends and it gives me a purpose to my day," he added.
Alison Howell, the farm's development lead, said it runs a "whole range of different projects that work with babies and children from under five to children and young people and adults to improves confidence and social skills as well".
"So it's really vital work that we do here at the farm," she added.
In Bristol, St Werburghs City Farm has successfully raised the £30,000 it set out to achieve in September.
But with ever-increasing running costs, its co-director Jess Clynewood said they decided to stretch it to £40,000.
She said the farm had "really been relying on our financial reserves to help us and our community to get through the pandemic".
And since the first lockdown in 2020, Ms Clynewood said the need for city farms in the community has risen.
"So there is much higher demand for our services and more complex needs," she added.
St Werburghs, in Watercress Road, is hoping to raise their total by Friday, while Bath City Farm wants to hit its milestone by Monday, 5 December.