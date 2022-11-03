Decision on fourth solar farm near Crewkerne due by Christmas
- Published
A decision on plans to build a solar farm close to a Somerset village will be made by Christmas.
Greentech Ltd wants to build the site at Mahe Farm in Wayford, around three miles south-west of Crewkerne.
The Hamburg-based firm believes that it is sufficiently enclosed to prevent any "significant" impact" on the character of the village or wider rural area.
If approved, it would be the fourth solar farm operating in the area between Crewkerne and Chard.
The firm has submitted an initial inquiry - known as a screening opinion - for the site on Dunsham Lane to South Somerset District Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It lies at the eastern edge of the village, opposite the cemetery and a short distance from the Grade II listed St Michaels and All Angels Church.
It will be accessed from Dunsham Lane, and will stretch along much of the length of Chard Lane before stopping short of the junction with Staker's Cross Lane.
Emma Bathgate, senior consultant at ITP Energised which is representing the applicant, said: "It is not anticipated that the proposed development would have any significant direct effects on cultural heritage receptors in the area.
"The distance from the site and the intervening vegetation means that there would be little direct visual connectivity between the designated heritage assets and the site."
There are currently three other solar farms in the area between Crewkerne and Chard - two separate sites at Lower Coombe Farm, and the Goldenhaye site on the A30 within the Cricket St Thomas Estate.
South Somerset District Council will make a ruling on the proposals before Christmas - with more detailed plans expected to come forward in the spring of 2023.
Additional reporting by Ollie Pritchard-Jones