Child hit by car in Norton Fitzwarren
- Published
A child has been hit by a car and airlifted to hospital.
Police were called to Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton at the junction of the B3227 and Dragon Rise at about 17:30 GMT on Thursday.
The boy, aged 12, was flown to hospital and remains in a serious condition.
Road closures were put in place by Avon and Somerset Police to allow investigations to take place. Anyone with information or dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact police.
