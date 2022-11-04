Somerset and Cornwall First bus strike goes ahead
Strike action by bus drivers is going ahead after unions and management failed to reach an agreement.
Drivers working for First South West in Somerset and Cornwall are taking industrial action on Friday in a dispute over pay and conditions.
The RMT union accused First bosses of "sitting on their hands" instead of offering a satisfactory pay deal.
The company said it had offered a "great deal" worth 17.4% over the next two years.
The RMT, which represents the drivers, rejects those figures.
In Somerset, the walk out is affecting key stations including Yeovil, Taunton, Bridgwater and Minehead.
'Door remains open'
Managing director for First South West, Simon Goff, said "the door remains open" for further talks and apologised to customers for the disruption.
"We have offered a great deal to our staff, worth 17.4% over the next two years, and this follows increases to pay throughout the pandemic," he said.
"We are not proposing pay cuts or pay freezes or any changes to roles. The pandemic has had an impact on our business and travel patterns have changed.
"So far, we have yet to recover our pre-COVID patronage. Despite this, and in recognition of the cost-of-living crisis, we are still prepared to put this great offer to our staff," he added.
The RMT disputes the 17.4% figure and said some of its members are paid £11 an hour and were offered a small increase to £12 an hour.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "It is quite obvious that First South West could pay our members a decent wage rise.
"Instead, they are sitting on their hands hoping this dispute goes away."
The union said further strikes were planned for 18 and 21 November.
First said customers should follow the company's social media channels and check its website for travel updates.
