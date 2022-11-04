Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare

Police man outside the Weston-super-Mare property where a baby boy was found
The newborn baby boy was found in a garden in Weston-super-Mare in December 2020
By Nathan Heath
BBC News at Bristol Crown Court

A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby.

Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC.

The body of the newborn baby was found at a property in Weston-super-Mare on 12 December, 2020.

Ms Barron is due to remain on conditional bail between now and her next appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 26 May.

