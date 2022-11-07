'I've waited 50 years to tell my story', says sexual abuse survivor
A man has been sentenced half a century after sexually abusing two young girls. Now one of his victims has waived her right to anonymity to speak out about the events that shaped her life and in an effort to encourage other victims to come forward.
"I waited 50 years to tell my story as I didn't think anyone would care about what happened," she said.
"That clearly isn't true and I only wish I'd reported it sooner."
Liz Roberts, from Somerset, was sexually abused when she was eight-years-old.
Her attacker, 67-year-old Andrew Herbert, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to 10 counts of indecent assault against two girls.
Ms Roberts was abused in the 1970s and since then had only confided in a few friends until she decided to report the crime to police in 2020.
Herbert, of Goodrich, Herefordshire, has been given a two-year community order and restraining orders preventing contact with Ms Roberts and another woman, whom he also sexually assaulted.
He will serve 225 hours' community service, has been given an 18-month curfew and has been ordered to pay £25,000 compensation to each of the two victims.
He must also report as a sex offender for five years.
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Roberts said: "I have been ashamed, but I'm not anymore."
"I want to put that shame squarely where it belongs, which is at his door, and the other people like him."
Speaking again after the sentencing, Ms Roberts said: "There have of course been times when it has brought the trauma of what he did back, and I still have a long way to go in my recovery journey, but I have no regrets.
"I've chosen to identify myself as someone who has survived being sexually assaulted in the hope it gives confidence to other survivors, that if they tell the police their story, they will investigate and justice can be achieved."
Ms Roberts praised the support she was offered while bringing her attacker to justice.
"This support hasn't just been from the police but also from Safe Link, who allocated an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) to me and charities such as SARSAS (Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Assault Support) which provided free essential counselling support.
"They have held my hand every step of the way, both physically and metaphorically, and have done everything they can to ease the process for me.
"Justice comes in many forms. Feeling the care and support of everyone around me means that I can now hold my head high - that is the best kind of justice."
Decades of trauma
The case was investigated by a specialist officer who charged Herbert with two counts of rape and 10 counts of indecent assault.
Herbert pleaded guilty to all 10 counts of indecent assault and stood trial for the two counts of rape.
Last month, a jury acquitted him of one count and failed to reach a verdict on the other.
He was sentenced after the Crown Prosecution Service decided that retrying him for the second rape charge was not in the interest of either the public or the victims.
Investigating officer PC Becky Norton, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Andrew Herbert's actions have had a lifelong impact on both his victims.
"He claimed to have experienced a tsunami of shame but that is absolutely nothing compared to what they have gone through, for they have spent the past five decades living with the trauma he inflicted on them.
"They both deserve immense credit for standing up to him in court and telling the judge exactly how deeply his abuse has affected them."
