Cyclist in is 20s dies in A338 crash
- Published
A cyclist in his 20s has died in a collision with a car on the A338 in Wiltshire.
Emergency services were called to the Bodenham junction at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday and the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wiltshire Police said the car was travelling south from Salisbury towards Downton.
The force has asked for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch following the fatal crash.
