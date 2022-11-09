Woman sexually assaulted in Somerset country lane
A woman has been left "shaken" after she was sexually assaulted in a country lane.
The incident happened off Sharpham Drove, near the village of Street in Somerset, at around 2.45pm on Sunday.
Police are appealing for information and have released an e-fit of the suspect.
He is described as white, aged in his 30s or 40s, and of light build with pitted skin.
He was wearing dark black sunglasses, black gloves, a black beanie hat, dark trousers, a dark fleece jacket and carried a small green bag.
Detective Inspector Rachel Whelan, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We're doing everything we can to support the victim of this incident who is understandably shaken by what happened.
"We've taken a full statement from her and she's been able to work with us to generate an e-fit of the man who attacked her.
"We're keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man depicted in the image, as well as anyone who was in the area around the time who saw anyone acting suspiciously."
She added: "Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out patrols of the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I'd urge anyone with concerns to approach them."