Bath City v Dulwich Hamlet abandoned after striker Alex Fletcher collides with hoardings
- Published
Bath City's match against Dulwich Hamlet was abandoned after five minutes when a player was injured crashing into advertising hoardings.
Striker Alex Fletcher, 23, suffered a serious head injury in the National League South game at Twerton Park.
Officials decided to halt the match while the Bath player received medical attention and then called it off.
The club said it was "saddened" by Tuesday's accident.
Some 1,000 fans were asked to leave the stadium, a supporter told BBC West.
"Clearly everyone was in shock," he said.
Bath said on Twitter: "This evening's game has been abandoned and will be played at a later date.
"Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by tonight's events and it has been agreed that the game will not resume.
"Our best wishes and thoughts are with Alex Fletcher."
Dulwich Hamlet tweeted: "Due to the serious injury sustained by Alex Fletcher, both teams have agreed to abandon the game.
"For now the most important thing is the safety and recovery of Alex, and from everyone connected with Dulwich, we wish him a speedy and full recovery."
The match was 0-0 at the time it was halted.
Fellow National League South team Slough Town FC sent their support, tweeting: "Our thoughts are with Alex Fletcher after tonight's events and we send our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery."
