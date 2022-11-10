Jacqueline Kirk murderer given life sentence for fire attack
- Published
A man has been given a life sentence for murdering his ex-partner, who died 21 years after he set her alight.
Jacqueline Kirk was badly disfigured after Steven Craig acted out a torture scene from Reservoir Dogs at their home in Weston-super-Mare in 1998.
In a landmark case Craig must spend a minimum of 15 years in prison on top of the 19 he has served for the attack.
He was jailed for life for GBH with intent in 2000 but was charged with murder when Ms Kirk died in 2019.
Following Ms Kirk's death, Craig, 59, was tried for her murder at Bristol Crown Court in what is believed to be a legal first, given the length of time between the attack and Ms Kirk's death.
Sentencing him at Bristol Crown Court earlier, Mrs Justice Stacey said he "repeatedly" replayed the torture scene from the film "with a permanent grin" where a police officer is covered in petrol.
There was no doubt you planned a "gratuitous" and "deliberate" attack on the mother-of-two, she added.
"She was always in pain and suffered from depression and nightmares, and was suicidal at times."