Two men arrested after woman dies in Bridgwater car crash
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash involving four cars.
The incident happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street and St John Street, near Bridgwater, at around 21:50 GMT on Tuesday.
The woman died at the scene while three other people sustained minor injuries, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The men, aged 35 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The 28-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.