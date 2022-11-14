A38 Bridgwater crash: Tribute paid to 'brave' daughter as man charged
- Published
A family has paid tribute to their "beautiful and brave" daughter who died in a car crash.
Bethany Branson, 19, had been travelling with a friend on the A38 in Somerset, on Tuesday when their car was in a four-vehicle collision.
Two people were arrested and one man has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
"Our hearts have been torn in two - our special girl has been taken from us," Ms Branson's parents said.
"She will always be so cherished and loved in our hearts and we know that she was loved by so many around her.
"The world suddenly seems a much, much sadder place," they said.
The incident, at Broadway junction near Bridgwater, happened at about 21:50 GMT.
Luke Hawkes, 28, of Wigeon Road, North Petherton, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample of breath.
He appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Thursday and has been remanded into custody to next appear at Taunton Crown Court on 9 December.
The second man who was arrested following the incident has been released under investigation.