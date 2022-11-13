Bath City Footballer 'showing small signs of improvement'
The family of a footballer who suffered a serious head injury during a game say he is "showing small signs of improvement".
Bath City striker Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care on 8 November after colliding with advertising hoardings.
The 23-year-old underwent emergency neurosurgery at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
He remains in critical condition in intensive care.
In a statement tweeted by the football club his parents said: "Alex remains in a critical condition in intensive care but is starting to show small signs of improvement.
"The care and treatment he is receiving from the doctors and nurses is beyond words, and the love, support and messages of goodwill that the whole football world has sent to Alex has been completely overwhelming.
"We sincerely thank each and everyone for sending them and we pray that Alex will continue to make progress in the days ahead."
An update on Alex Fletcher. pic.twitter.com/FKdgIAfFnU— Bath City FC (@BathCity_FC) November 13, 2022
