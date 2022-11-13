Hinkley Point C construction worker killed in 'traffic incident'
A construction worker has died while working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site in Somerset.
EDF Energy confirmed the death after emergency services were called to the site at about 08:30 GMT on Sunday.
Delivery director Nigel Cann said "one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident".
Avon and Somerset Police said the man's next of kin have been informed and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
