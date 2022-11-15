Leigh-upon-Mendip homes plan thrown out
- Published
A plan for 40 homes in a Somerset village has been thrown out over concerns for the area's heritage.
An inspector's report said the site at Quarry Lane in Leigh-upon-Mendip was "obviously and starkly at odds" with the village's layout and character.
The homes would have encircled the Grade-I listed St Giles church.
In addition, the report highlighted the village's limited services and how public transport was not equipped for more homes.
Inspector Benjamin Webb said: "The visibility of the [church] tower, and views of it within the surrounding setting, make a substantial contribution to the significance of the listed building."
The plans also proposed a new playing field and a car park with 30 spaces for nearby Leigh-upon-Mendip First School.
Mr Webb also said the houses would form "an insular and inward-looking estate… largely disengaged from the surrounding landscape".
Developers T and A Land Associates first applied to build on Quarry Lane in September 2020, and the plans were initially refused the following April by Mendip District Council.
An appeal against the decision was lodged, before a public inquiry was held in Shepton Mallet in early-October this year.
The inspector's verdict now confirms the plans will not go ahead.