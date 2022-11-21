Turnip Prize 2022: Finalists announced
The finalists for the 2022 Turnip Prize have been announced.
The awards are organised by a Somerset pub each year as a parody of the world-famous Turner Prize.
The prize is awarded to the person "using the least amount of effort possible" to make a unique piece of art.
The presentation for this year's awards will take place at 18:30 GMT on Wednesday 7 December in The New Inn in Wedmore.
This year the spoof prize received 69 entries. The organisers said: "We have ordered a second skip!"
The finalists are:
- RIP Elizabeth the 2nd, a torn 2nd class stamp by Charlie King
- Cue Jumpers, a pool cue with two small jumpers attached by Lie Instate
- Red Tape, a reel of red insulation tape by .Gov
- Ukraine, a yellow plastic crane carrying a yew sprig by Ivor Bolshoi Liebherr
The spoof prize was first given out in 1999 in response to Tracey Emin's My Bed, which was shortlisted for the Turner Prize that year.
Winners of the competition receive a turnip attached to a wooden base.
