Somerset: New council tax reductions planned
- Published
Low-income families might pay no council tax from next April, according to their local authority.
A new tax reduction scheme is planned for Somerset from 1 April 2023, when the new Somerset Council comes into being.
The scheme aims to support people on low incomes, care leavers and foster carers.
"We want to protect families who have got the lowest incomes during this time," said councillor Liz Leyshon.
The scheme will, if approved by the Somerset County Council, replace four separate systems operated by the current district councils, which offer varying levels of council tax support.
"This is being done at a time when people's household budgets are being challenged already," Ms Leyshon said.
A single person with an income below £95 a week, or a couple with two children on a weekly income below £260, would be entitled to a full 100% council tax reduction from April.
Care leavers up to the age of 25 will continue to be exempt from council tax and a new measure will give foster carers a 50% reduction.
"We want to reward foster carers and let them know how much we value them," Ms Leyshon explained.
Families with an income below £500 a week could also be eligible for some support.
The council has also agreed charges for second homes and empty properties, aimed at bringing empty homes back into use.
There will be no discounts for second homes or empty homes while long-term empty properties will attract premiums, for example 100% for properties empty for two years, rising to 300% after 10 years.
