Plans for more than 200 homes near Somerset primary school
- Published
More than 230 new homes could be built near a Somerset primary school if plans are approved.
Bloor Homes South West has put forward revised proposals to build the development on land opposite Willowdown Primary School in Bridgwater.
Of the 237 homes which the developers plan to build on the open patch of land, 53 will be affordable.
Sedgemoor District Council is expected to make a decision on the proposals early in 2023.
The site for the homes is on the eastern side of King's Drive, between Old Bath Road to the east, existing development to the north and the Cellophane Ponds to the south.
Access will be provided onto King's Drive, with a junction already in place and existing cycling links to the wider Bridgwater area being extended.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the number of affordable homes included in the plans falls below the council's 30 per cent target for any new development of ten homes or more.
The proposals are among a number of large housing developments being planned in the Bridgwater area.
Hallam Land Management and Persimmon Homes Severn Valley has outline planning permission to deliver 2,000 homes in Bridgwater.
They will be located between the A39 Bath Road and the Bristol to Exeter railway line, with the development also including retail space, leisure facilities and a new primary school.
The council has also recently approved 77 houses on the site of the Sydenham Barn wedding venue and 53 homes on King's Road, with a decision expected shortly on a further 98 homes south of the Willow Man sculpture.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk