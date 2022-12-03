Man Up: Yeovil player opens up about mental health for film
A footballer has released a documentary about mental health in football to encourage others to open up about the difficulties they might be facing.
Man Up, a film by Yeovil Town midfielder Charlie Wakefield, was inspired by the loss of his uncle Lee who took his own life in March 2020.
"There's a pressure in football. I think boys don't want to show weakness," said Mr Wakefield.
"The first thing people can do is talk, I want this to be the start," he added.
Mr Wakefield's uncle Lee was 50-years-old when he died, and in the documentary the footballer also interviewed team-mates about the death of former Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins, who took his life in March 2021. at the age of 32.
"More needs to be done, and it's hard to see when people are going through a tough time.
"I spoke to a counsellor after Lee, and I've said to the lads here that it helped me massively," said former defender Luke Wilkinson in the film.
Mr Wakefield said he realised his documentary could "be a voice" for footballers.
"Football can be mentally draining, I've experienced so many highs and so many lows.
"There's a lot of emotion involved and a lot of setbacks which people don't see that in the outside world."
He has since been contacted by people who admitted they were struggling.
"That was the aim for me, I'm pleased that people have reached out to me.
"Just chatting to your mate and getting things off your chest is important," he said.
If you have been affected by the issues in this story, the BBC Action Line website has details of support available.