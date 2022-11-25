Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
- Published
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges.
Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).
A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was delivered to a farm near Bridgwater in Somerset in April.
The container had travelled from Columbia to London Gateway Port.
Last week four men were arrested as seven warrants were carried out at properties in West London.
A further 49kg of cocaine was also seized from a container of oranges imported from South Africa to the Port of Felixstowe.
One man from Southall, Ealing, has been charged with conspiring to import class A drugs and is in custody.
Three other men from London, aged 31, 51 and 60, have been released while the investigation continues.
DCI Paul Fisher, from the SWROCU, said: "Our investigation has prevented a huge amount of high-purity class A drugs from ending up on our streets, reducing both the threat to communities and the profits of the organised criminals importing and supplying them."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk