Mendip Hills: Celebrating 50 years of AONB status
- Published
Events are taking place to mark 50 years since the Mendip Hills were declared an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
They were officially designated an AONB on 1 December 1972.
To mark the milestone, 50 trees have bee planted throughout 2022 and a plaque will be unveiled on Thursday at Trig Point on Black Down.
Manager of the AONB Jim Hardcastle said he looked forward to handing over the AONB to future generations.
Explaining why it received its status he said: "The government at the time realised it needed a "natural health service.
"They created a list of all the most beautiful areas in the countryside.
"Some of the biggest ones became national parks and then there was this long list of amazing areas they didn't quite know what to do with.
"So that was then they became areas of outstanding natural beauty."
A range of native trees have been planted at suitable locations across the Mendip Hills throughout the year to mark the milestone.
The Mendips were badly affected by the Ash Dieback disease killing many Ash trees across the UK, affecting the biodiversity and character of the landscape.
The project aims to replace some of these dying specimen Ash trees and contribute locally to the fight against he climate and nature crises.
