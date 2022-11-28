Man critically injured in police shooting
A man is critically ill after being shot by police at a house in Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police said they entered the house on Wick Road near Weston-super-Mare at about 11:30 GMT as part of a firearms investigation.
Inside the house an officer shot a man in his 30s. He was given first aid and then was taken to Southmead Hospital where his condition has stabilised.
A cordon is in place on Wick Road and the police watchdog has been informed on account of the injury.
Ch Insp Adam O'Loughlin said: "We understand the local community will be shocked and people will want to know what happened."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed it will carry out an independent investigation into the shooting.
"Our thoughts are with the man and his family as he continues to receive treatment at hospital," the police force added.
