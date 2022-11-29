Watchdog investigating Somerset shooting by armed police
A man shot by police is still in hospital in a critical but stable condition, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said.
The man, in his early 30s, was shot by armed officers at about 11:30 GMT on Monday near Weston-super-Mare.
The watchdog has opened an investigation into the shooting in Wick St Lawrence.
The man was given first aid at the scene before being taken to Southmead Hospital.
In a statement, the IOPC said: "We can confirm we have opened an independent investigation following an incident at around 11.30 at an address in Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence yesterday (28 November) where a man was shot by armed police officers.
"We understand the man, in his early 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.
"After being informed of the incident by Avon & Somerset Police, we sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedure, to begin our enquiries and start gathering evidence.
"Our investigation is in its very early stages."
Avon and Somerset Police said on Monday that it had entered a house on Wick Road as part of a firearms investigation, and the shooting happened inside the property.
