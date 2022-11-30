Yeovilton: Royal Navy raising cash to rescue stray puppy
- Published
Royal Navy aviators are raising funds to bring a stray puppy they befriended while deployed in Montenegro home to the UK.
Aircrew and engineers from 845 Naval Air Squadron found the dog during a storm and named her KT.
The Navy fliers plan to bring the puppy to their home base at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset and make her the squadron's mascot.
They set up a fundraising page and have raised £1,000 of their £2,000 goal.
The main costs will be getting KT her vaccinations, and transporting her back to the UK.
She was very fond of cable ties and would spend all day around the Royal Navy Merlin helicopter while work was carried out to replace the engine at Podgorica Military Air Base.
Petty Officer "Frank" Stapleton of 845 Naval Air Squadron said: "Before leaving Montenegro a few of us got in touch with a local charity and also liaised with a few of the Montenegro Air Force (MAF) pilots about getting her back to the UK and giving her a proper home.
"As she wasn't scared of noisy aircraft, having spent her short life so far on an airfield which happened to be the home of the MAF and the international airport for Montenegro, we feel she'll be right at home on 845 NAS.
"She is currently with a Montenegrin dog foster family organised by the charity that we have vetted, and has already started receiving the required medical treatment and care needed to pass customs."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk