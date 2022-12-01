Glastonbury yoga teacher guilty of murdering lodger
A yoga teacher murdered her lodger when he refused to move out.
Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury.
Lewis claimed she was acting in self-defence, but was convicted of murder by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.
An expert said knife wounds to her leg were probably self-inflicted, and Lewis had previously told friends she planned to stab the victim and then herself.
The jury deliberated for less than nine hours, coming to a majority verdict of 11-1.
Lewis will be sentenced on Friday and Judge William Hart told her to expect a life sentence.
"The remaining question is what is the minimum term - the normal starting point in a murder would be one of 15 years," he said.
"But this is a case where a knife was taken to the scene, so the starting point is 25 years," he added.
During the trial, the court heard Richards had served time in prison for stabbing his ex-wife to death in front of their two children in 2002 while in the grip of mental illness.
Mr Richards served 10 years for manslaughter and was released in 2011.
He had been living in council housing in Street, Somerset, before moving in with Lewis - whom he had known for about 12 years - in December last year.
Angry text messages shown to the jury revealed their relationship had rapidly deteriorated in the five months they lived together.
