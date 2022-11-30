Nailsea sexual assault: Police release e-fit of suspect
Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault of a girl.
The incident occurred in the Somerset town of Nailsea sometime between August and September 2019, but was only recently reported to police.
It took place on the path between Pound Lane and Clevedon Road at the rear of Kingshill and Ravenswood School.
Investigators are now seeking a man in his late 40s to early 50s.
He was described by the victim as approximately 5ft 11ins tall, with freckles, dark eyes and dark hair. She said he was wearing a waterproof jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
Investigating officer PC Bill Skinner, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The victim, who is now a teenager, showed incredible bravery in coming forward in April this year.
"We fully understand that the traumatic nature of sexual offences means that it can take victims time to report the crime to the police.
"No matter whether it happened three minutes ago, or three years ago, we will ensure victims get the support they need and we fully investigate.
"We're keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man depicted in this image, as well as anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.