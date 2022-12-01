Ilton: Fire breaks out at thatched house in Somerset
- Published
A fire has broken out at a thatched house in Somerset.
The blaze started at 0:22 GMT at a two-storey house on Church Road, Ilton, and the fire service sent 19 appliances to the scene at the height of the fire.
Police said there were no reported injuries but electricity supply to nearby houses had been affected.
Emergency services said they had used hose reel jets, safety jets, a fog spike, and a thatching lance to create a fire break.
"Church Road is shut so please seek alternative routes. Electricity supplies for several properties has been affected so a rest centre is open at the village hall," officers added.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue confirmed crews were still at the scene.
They said fires at thatched houses "take up a lot of our resources, especially at the height of the fire".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk