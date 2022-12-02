Glastonbury yoga teacher jailed for life for lodger murder
- Published
A woman who stabbed her lodger to death has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 20 years.
Yoga teacher Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury.
On Thursday a jury found her guilty of his murder by an 11-1 majority verdict.
Her trial was told that although the pair had originally been friends, their relationship had deteriorated in the months leading up to the stabbing, and Lewis had wanted him to leave.
Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, and suffered wounds herself in the incident, but was convicted by jurors who deliberated for just under nine hours.
Friends of Lewis said she had previously discussed at a dinner party how she might get away with murder by stabbing someone then turning the knife on herself.
During the trial, the court heard Mr Richards had served time in prison for stabbing his ex-wife to death in front of their two children in 2002 while in the grip of mental illness.
He served nine years for manslaughter and was released in 2011.
