Old Bath Debenhams building could be used as laboratory
- Published
A former department store building could be turned into science laboratories under new plans.
The old Debenhams building in Bath would see its ground floor used for retail, with the three floors above it becoming either offices or lab space for life sciences.
Developers claim the plans could create between 490 and 680 full time jobs, on top of 150 jobs in construction.
The building has sat empty since May 2021, when the retail chain closed.
The plans by the building's owner, Southgate LP Ltd, would benefit the city, according to Bath and North East Somerset Council.
Quod, the agents for the owner, said in their planning statement: "The building cannot continue to operate as a department store as the demand from the retail sector simply does not exist."
Developers plan to build a terrace on the roof, alongside a green roof with solar panels, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Work would also be carried out on the "windows" on the upper floors, which are actually only moulded openings.
They would need to be turned into actual windows if the space was to be used for offices and laboratories, rather than storage.
The application is supported by the council's economic development team.
The local authority aims to make a decision on whether to approve the plans by 26 January.
