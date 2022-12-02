Man spent employer's money on Rolex watches and luxury holidays
A worker who defrauded more than £1.3m from his employer for a lavish "fantasy lifestyle" has been jailed.
Darren MacKenzie worked for John Ware Ltd, which manages properties and runs a chain of pharmacies in Somerset, Bristol and Devon.
He used the company's money to fund holidays, book stays at The Ritz and buy Rolex watches and Versace clothes.
The 40-year-old, of Fownes Road, Minehead, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.
He had pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position of trust.
In 2005, Manraj Singh Punni employed MacKenzie at one of his pharmacies in Minehead.
Concerns were first raised about him in September 2019, after a colleague suspected he was taking money to pay his own bills.
Mr Punni found £50,000 had been taken by MacKenzie to pay builders working on his house and to fund an extravagant lifestyle.
He saw his employee had also failed to pay some staff of the firm and the fraud dated back to January 2011.
Mr Punni called the police who found MacKenzie had taken holidays to New York and Las Vegas and stayed at The Savoy using company money.
He was interviewed by police under caution in December 2020 and gave a 'no comment' interview, Taunton Crown Court heard.
'Breathtaking audacity'
Prosecutor Ehsan Oarith said police found illegitimate company payments by MacKenzie totalling £1,032,469.95.
A further £309,333.87 was paid to unknown accounts - including suppliers working on MacKenzie's home - and he gave himself a £1,472.70 salary increase.
Reading a victim impact statement to the court, Mr Punni spoke of "the breathtaking audacity of the crime itself" and the "misery and uncertainty" he endured.
"Every day I awake at 4am in cold sweats," he said.
"I have not been able to settle down and start a family of my own. I have endured personal suffering and misery," he continued.
Mr Punni said his business almost collapsed and described MacKenzie as an "outrageous individual" leading a "fantasy lifestyle".
Judge Paul Cook told MacKenzie: "You took from him [Mr Punni] while masquerading as a supportive and loyal friend."
MacKenzie was jailed and ordered to repay all remaining funds, which amount to £27,958.85.
