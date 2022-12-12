Bristol football duo nominated for SPOTY Unsung Hero award
- Published
A women's football club leader and a community football coach are nominees in the BBC Sports Personality of the year Unsung Hero category.
Becca Todd and Mike Alden, both from Bristol, are among eight finalists from across the UK.
The award celebrates volunteers in sport whose work is making a difference in their communities.
The winner will be revealed live on the BBC One show, held at MediaCityUK in Salford, on Wednesday 21 December.
Becca Todd, from Henbury, runs Team Brave, an inclusive women's football club at Windmill Hill City Farm in south Bristol.
She said she was "emotional" and "really touched" to have been nominated.
Ms Todd said she decided to set up the group after seeing "lots of younger girls were really low in confidence, doubting themselves and had low self esteem" while she was coaching in the community.
"I really wanted to make a provision for them to have a chance to have their own unique group so we could really work on building on confidence and their mental health," she said.
Ms Todd said the club aims to "make everyone feel welcome" and break down barriers that some may face when accessing sport.
She told BBC Radio Bristol: "Maybe people don't feel welcome because of their ethnicity or their orientation - they might feel that there's prejudices against them.
"People might have financial barriers to participation in sport and if people are struggling they might not be able to afford to play sport," she added.
The coach said the free group which is "kind of more like a family" now has more than 86 members.
Ms Todd said although she was the one nominated for the award, "it's not just me, it's the whole team and everyone that's a part of it".
Mike Alden, who set up Park Knowle Football Club 10 years ago, said being a finalist for the award brought a "lump to his throat".
The community club provides football for all ages - including more than 120 children, people with disabilities and adults.
Mr Alden, from Knowle West, was diagnosed with brittle bone disease at the age of four.
He said he wanted to create a club where "nobody gets turned away".
"I just think myself being disabled - you know your limitations so it's nice to be able provide something for the community to go and be part of something," he added.
Mr Alden said the club - where his wife, sons and daughter also volunteer, collectively giving 100 hours to the club each week - was all about bringing people together to enjoy sport.
"There's a proper community spirit. That's what the club thrives off," he added.
Mr Alden said while he was "flabbergasted" to be nominated for the unsung hero award, said he did not do his coaching for recognition.
"You just want something out there for the community," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk