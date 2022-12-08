Bath: Demand triples for project helping parents
- Published
The number of people needing help from a Bath charity project has tripled in the last year, volunteers say.
The Nest Project provides clothes and equipment for new babies up to five years old and maternity wear.
The charity project is helping more than 1,000 families in and around Bath, and runs a toddler group.
It said the rising cost of living has meant it was seeing people having to put their babies to bed in drawers or on the floor.
"We're able to get them a Moses basket or a cot, and make sure they can sleep warmly and safely," said project lead Vix Blythe.
"We also see families who can't afford a winter coat, or shoes for their children."
The project also helps by buying things like stair gates to keep children safe.
Helen works part-time as a carer, and much of the rest of her time is spent taking care of her two-year-old daughter Millie.
She says the project is making a real difference.
"The Nest Project has helped me with everything from nappies to baby toiletries, to bedding," she said.
"I can use my money to spend on the heating in the house and can afford to make healthier meals."
The project is also running a Christmas bag appeal, where people fill bags with toys for children likely to go without during the festive period.
Up to 1,000 gifts have been given out in the space of a month.
