Tributes paid to 'devoted' father killed in Bridgwater crash
- Published
The family of a Hinkley Point worker killed in a crash have paid tribute to him as "the kindest and most caring" father.
Mark Boobyer, 44, was driving along Hinkley Point Road, Bridgwater, on Monday evening when his car collided with a minibus.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the minibus was taken to hospital for treatment.
Mr Boobyer's wife Chloe said she had lost her "best friend and soul mate".
"Words cannot express how completely heartbroken and devastated we are to have lost the kindest, most caring and devoted dad, husband, son and brother.
"The boys have lost the best dad they could have ever wished for, and I have lost my best friend and soul mate," she said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage is who urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police.