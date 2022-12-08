Holly and Phil queue-jump row inspires Turnip Prize winner
- Published
The winner of a spoof art award said he was inspired by the row over claims Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby queue jumped to see the Queen's coffin.
The Turnip Prize went to "Cue Jumpers" - two tiny sweaters on a snooker cue - by an artist known as Lie Instate.
The This Morning presenters were caught in a media storm amid claims they failed to queue to pay respects to the late monarch.
The contest is organised by a Somerset pub and pokes fun at the Turner Prize.
It was launched in 1999 in response to Tracey Emin's unmade bed, which was exhibited at the Tate gallery that year.
Recipients are tasked with creating something "they perceive to be crap art using the least amount of effort possible".
Lie Instate, a cinema projectionist from London, joked Gordon the Gopher - Schofield's puppet sidekick from his time as a children's television presenter in the 1990s - lent him the jumpers for his "masterpiece".
Accepting his award, a turnip attached to a wooden base, the artist said: "It was while visiting Gordon the Gopher in rehab that I first had the idea of bringing Phillip Schofield down through the power of art.
"Gordon kindly lent me two of his jumpers for the piece and at that point I knew it was in the can.
"It's a great honour and I am reeling with delight to win this prestigious award - I can now feed my five children this Christmas."
This year's Turnip Prize attracted 69 entries.
Organiser Trevor Prideaux said: "It's fantastic that Lie Instate has won, he clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all."
The four finalists' work will be on show at the New Inn, in Wedmore, until Friday.
Mr Prideaux added: "All entries still at the pub after Friday 9 December will be thrown in the skip."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk