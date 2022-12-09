New cycle lanes in Bath 'an accident waiting to happen'
A new style of cycle lane which runs between bus stops and the pavement has received a mixed reaction in Bath.
Pedestrians have priority at the bus stops and people using the cycle lane must stop to allow passengers to get on or off.
The system on Upper Bristol Road has been installed by Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES).
"Stepping off the bus into a cycle lane - it's an accident waiting to happen," said resident, Dominic Violante.
"The road has been made more narrow to fit the system which makes it dangerous for vehicles too - it is absolutely ridiculous," he added.
Other residents say that the new design is not only unsafe but has also increased pollution in the area.
"I live here, and I don't think it's necessary," said Paul Neary.
"It's caused major congestion and with that comes more pollution - it's been a headache from start to finish," he added.
However, cyclist Saskia Heijltjes, the Bicycle Mayor of Bath, said she felt the new system shows "big improvements" for cyclists.
"It is safe, when I am cycling, it is clear to me that I need to stop for bus users - the markings on the path are easy to see," she said.
The scheme has been funded by central government and BANES has already applied for more money to extend the network.
Councillor Matt McCabe said although the system is new to Bath, it already operates in other places in the UK and Europe and that it was a national design standard that the government has introduced
He said he hoped that the scheme will encourage people to leave their cars at home for short journeys.
"Once people get used to it, and cyclists realise that they must stop or they are breaking the law, it will become safe," added Mr McCabe.
Councillor Sarah Warren, cabinet member for climate and sustainable travel, said the council would monitor traffic flow and how the new bus stops are being used.
"The new cycle lanes, bus stops and continuous footways are an integral part of changing the way we travel around the city and will make walking, wheeling or cycling the obvious choice for shorter journeys," she added.
