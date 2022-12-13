Colourful shrine celebrating Weston-super-Mare unveiled
- Published
An acclaimed artist has unveiled a new public art installation in celebration of the local community.
A timber-built shrine made by Morag Myerscough, adorned with bold and colourful patterns and called "Super Wonder Shrine" has been installed in Weston-super-Mare.
It was erected outside 30 High Street - an area known as "Big Lamp Corner".
Local creatives and students from Weston College collaborated in the art installation.
Super Wonder Shrine is part of a heritage project managed by Culture Weston and features one of Morag Myerscough's distinct timber-built art installations.
The structure has been constructed from sustainably-sourced timber and features sheltered seating, a small performance area, quotes from local people and an interior roof with the names of dogs.
Artist Megan Clark-Bagnall said: "Statistically, it is true that Weston-super-Mare is super pet friendly.
"So we thought it kind of needs to be a shrine - not just to people - but what their pets mean to them and how much joy and love they bring to them."
Over recent months, Ms Clark-Bagnall has led the community collaboration efforts to create the artwork, alongside Morag Myerscough, who engaged with local people in a series of public sessions.
At the unveiling, Ms Myerscough shed tears of joy.
Ms Myerscough said: "Colour for me is joy. Colour is not just for children, it's for adults. We should have loads more colour in our lives.
"Things are tough at the moment. And so to have some joy in your life and if art can do that, that's fantastic, isn't it?"
Students from Weston College helped with the painting of the bandstand structure, alongside local creatives and with hands-on guidance from Ms Myerscough.
Fiona Matthews, creative director at Culture Weston, said the project helped develop skills building.
"This work gave employment to local creatives, carpenters, painters and we involved the local college," said Ms Matthews.
"You've got skills building opportunities working with an artist of international stature. There's a huge amount of economic benefits in it as well."