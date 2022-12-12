Rockfall imminent, Watchet beach visitors warned
Visitors to a popular Somerset beach have been warned to stay away from the cliffs due to the risk of rock falls.
A "large scale" landslip is expected on West Street Beach in Watchet after 2 metres (6.5ft) of subsidence was recorded on the clifftop in spring.
Fencing has been erected around the cliff tops and notices have been placed at the foot warning of the dangers.
Watchet Town Council said, though hard to predict, sub-zero temperatures and rain meant a landslip was "imminent".
In April, allotments on West Street were closed due to subsidence, and recently the council installed semi-permanent fencing to keep people off the land.
On Facebook, the council said it had hired a firm of geology consultants to undertake a survey of the area.
It said the firm's report found "movement of the land and cliff has significantly worsened".
"Because further landslip depends on several key factors, such as rainfall and sub-zero temperatures it is not possible to predict exactly when the major cliff fall will occur, but must be considered as imminent," the council said.
It added: "We therefore wish to reinforce the warning to public to stay away from the cliff face when on West Street beach.
"Warning notices have been erected by Somerset West and Taunton Council on the West Street slipway at the eastern entrance to the beach."
