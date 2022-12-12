Jacqueline Kirk: Murderer Steven Craig lodges appeal
- Published
A murderer who was sent to prison for killing his girlfriend, who died 21 years after he doused her in petrol, has lodged an appeal.
Jacqueline Kirk was badly disfigured after Steven Craig re-enacted a torture scene from the film Reservoir Dogs in Weston-super-Mare in 1998.
Last month, Steven Craig was told he must serve a minimum of 34 years behind bars for the attack.
He is now asking for his sentence to be reduced.
Craig was sentenced to life in prison in 2000 and ordered to spend a minimum of nine years in jail for the petrol attack on Ms Kirk and the rape of another woman.
He was first released on licence in 2015 but was recalled to prison on two occasions.
Ms Kirk died in 2019 from complications relating to the injuries she suffered and Craig was charged with murder.
Craig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 10 November, in a landmark case.
He was told he would spend a further 15 years in prison on top of the 18 years and 11 months he had already served.
His conviction is believed to be a legal first, given the length of time between the attack and Ms Kirk's death.
Craig has now lodged an appeal for the number of years that has to be served behind bars to be reduced, so that he can serve some of his remaining years on licence.
Ms Kirk suffered "physical and mental suffering and terrible scarring" for the 21 years she lived after the attack, being reminded of it every time she looked in the mirror, the judge said.
Ahead of sentencing in November, prosecutor Richard Smith KC read out a statement from Ms Kirk which she gave to police in October 1999.
She said that "nothing or no amount of counselling could prepare me or did prepare me" for the attack.
"I am now a very timid, shy and even embarrassed person," she added.
"Why me? What I have I ever done to deserve this sentence on my life?"
"Life today is a constant struggle."
The appeal will initially be looked at by a judge next year.