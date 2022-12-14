Cost of living: Increased demand for cafe's cost of living support
- Published
A charity is increasing the number of its community cafe events in response to growing demand from residents struggling with the cost of living.
The free service at Clevedon YMCA began as a monthly event in October but has become a weekly event.
It offers people the chance to donate and pick-up clothing and toys, shelter from the cold and have a hot drink.
"We're trying to help people tangibly. It's helping our neighbours and our friends," said manager Juley Howard.
She said they had welcomed people of all ages and backgrounds and were trying to offer them "a bit of everything".
"Some older people come here to meet their friends and have a chat, others come to get a foodbank voucher.
"Somebody came in who has moved to the country quite recently. We've had young mothers with children, people having problems with benefits, a whole range of people," she added.
Lily said she had brought some children's clothes to donate and was looking for some books for her son.
"It's lovely that you can come in and exchange things so that they aren't going to waste or in landfill and that means a lot to me.
"It's helpful when you've got little kids that you can get new things for them and pass things on again.
"Everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment and with little ones it's never ending," she added.
People visiting Clevedon YMCA can also use the internet, print off documents and pick-up household essentials.
Great-grandmother Sue said she thought the community cafe was "a fabulous idea".
"It's warm and it's brilliant. My friend said you can get a free cup of tea or coffee and that's lovely.
"They give you a carrier bag and say you can fill that up and it's free," she added.
Daniel said everyone was made to feel welcome by staff.
"It's very important. I think it's a nice place for people to come and have a warm drink," he said.
Becky was at the cafe to donate some items which otherwise "would have been in a box under the stairs".
"I think it's amazing. It's nice to give to someone who really needs it," she added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk