Weston-super-Mare Food Bank has busiest day on record
- Published
A food bank has recorded its busiest ever day after nearly 12 years of operating in the community.
The Weston-super-Mare Food Bank handed out 74 food parcels in the freezing weather on Friday, which were shared among 235 people.
Manager Frederique Wigmore said the food bank had seen a 50% increase in users this year, compared to 2021.
"It was heart-breaking to see people waiting in the cold so quietly and patiently," she said.
She said the food bank had been expecting to be busy on Friday, as the last day of term usually prompted more families to visit.
However, as soon as it opened, she was shocked by the number of people queuing.
"From young to old, single people to large families, there were so many in need," she said.
"The volunteers did fantastically and I am incredibly proud of the way they coped under high demand and pressure."
The food bank opened in 2011, and its centre in the town opens on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11:00 and 14:30 GMT.
But Ms Wigmore said she was concerned food banks could only provide short-lived support.
"They are not a long-term solution," she said.
"We are struggling to keep up with the demand and it is not sustainable- more support needs to be provided to those struggling financially."
The government has recently announced further Cost of Living Payments of up to £900 for people on an eligible low income benefit.
The soaring cost of energy has been a key reason why things are getting more expensive, even though the rate at which prices are rising has dropped back slightly, inflation remains near a 40-year high.
Since posting about the challenges of Friday on Facebook, the food bank have received an influx of donations.
"We want to thank everyone for helping out- we have been overwhelmed by your generosity and kindness and request that you hold on to any new donations until after Christmas," Ms Wigmore added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk