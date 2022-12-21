Sheep farmer criticises dog walkers after attacks
A sheep farmer has appealed for dog walkers to control their pets after two of her sheep were put down following attacks.
Kate Esler discovered the injured animals between Kingston Seymour and Yatton, North Somerset, this month.
She fears the attack will have stressed other sheep in the flock to miscarry but will not know until lambing in February.
"It's upsetting for us to find them half eaten and still alive," she said.
She believes people visiting for the Christmas season may not be familiar with livestock fields in the area.
"We try to put signs up but some dogs aren't used to being out in the countryside and they've never met livestock before," Ms Esler said.
"Close control for dogs is by your side, not halfway across the field.
"We have dogs and they can be unpredictable and they are trained sheepdogs, but even I would still keep them under close control," she added.
One of the ewes put down was pregnant with twins.
Ms Esler has now moved the flock away from the footpath to try and limit their contact with dog walkers.
"We've grown grass in those fields which is now going to waste so it's limiting us to where we can graze," she said.
"I've been farming most my life, around 40 years. I don't think we've had a dog attack this bad for years now."
