A358 closed for third time this year due to mudslide
A mudslide has closed a major road for the third time this year after heavy rain.
The A358 at Combe Florey, near Taunton, had to be closed due to a mudslide on Tuesday.
Mike Rigby, the councillor in charge of transport at Somerset County Council, said he understood drivers' frustrations.
He said the council would fix the problem.
Mr Rigby claimed the mudslides happened due to agricultural practice on nearby land, which caused mud from the river to flood the road.
"It is incredibly frustrating for us as the local highway authority that this is happening.
"We try and always work consensually with landowners, but where that does not work we have the power under the highways act to go in and carry out work and send a landowner the bill," he said.
