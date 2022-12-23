Bath City Farm 'over the moon' to reach funding goal
- Published
A city farm has managed to hit a fundraising target to help it cope with rising costs.
Bath City Farm set a goal of raising £30,000 and has now hit the target with just days to go.
The money is to pay for "critical costs" such as staff, vet bills, energy costs and animal food to help keep the 37 acre community farm going.
Alison Howell, development lead at the farm, said staff were "over the moon" to have raised the money.
The farm, in Kelston View, launched a fundraiser on 1 November and managed to raise £19,000 in its first three weeks alone.
The farm then managed to hit its target last Saturday with a week to go until the end of the fundraiser.
As well as providing family days out, the farm offers volunteering and work opportunities for local people.
The animals also play a therapeutic role as part of the farm's wellbeing programmes.
Brendan Tate Wistreich, director of Bath City Farm, said "costs have gone up" on everything amid the cost of living crisis.
'Blown away'
He said: "Everyone at Bath City Farm is thrilled to have reached our £30,000 target.
"We have been blown away by the generosity and goodwill shown by people and organisations towards our cause during this very challenging time.
"The money raised will fill a gap left by other more specific project funding and leaves us in a stable position going into the new year.
"Any contribution big or small has made a tremendous difference to the farm and the people who benefit from our services."
