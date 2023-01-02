Restoration plans drawn up for medieval Dulverton Weir
- Published
Restoration plans for a medieval weir which was heavily damaged by flooding have been drawn up.
The scheme at Dulverton Weir in Exmoor would see a reconstruction of the original design, with added passes to help with fish migration.
Another pass for canoeists would also be built-in.
The chair of trustees at Dulverton Weir & Leat Conservation Trust, Philip Hull, said the total cost of the project could be around £1m.
"We have the drawings and the costing, and with the new unified council we will commence fundraising and getting the regulatory approvals in 2023.
"We hope that by 2024 we'll be in the river building the thing," he said.
"It will be built in the modern way with a concrete core, but it will be indistinguishable from the medieval part of the weir, which is still standing," Mr Hull added.
Records are not conclusive, but it is believed Dulverton Weir may have been built in the 11th or 12th Century, according to the trust that maintains it.
It is around 160m (525ft) long, and was built with the leat (manmade water channel) which still runs separately to the River Barle through Dulverton today.
It once provided water to nine mills which were part of the textiles industry.
Along with passes for fish and canoes, the weir will be further modernised in the restoration with space built-in for research equipment such as pollution monitoring sensors.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk