Somerset group to give 24/7 mental health support over Christmas
- Published
A mental health support group is running a 24/7 service for people in need over Christmas.
Crisis Safe Space, in Bridgwater, said it had good listeners and peer volunteers who have battled through their own issues before helping others.
It has supported nearly 1,500 people across Somerset since January.
Shane Weller, senior recovery navigator, said: "We're here to help. We're here to listen. We're here to offer support."
The safe space is run by Open Mental Health - an alliance of mental health organisations - and is offering out-of-hours support to anyone over 18 throughout the festive period.
Chris Malin became a peer volunteer after getting support for his own mental health through the group.
"When I first made contact, I was in a very dark place. The only way I knew how to could cope was to self-harm," he said.
"Coming here once a week was just mind-blowing because I really felt respected and listened to.
"And then I was asked, 'would I want to be a peer volunteer?' and I jumped at the chance."
The service is offering Zoom or phone support to anyone in the county and has 90-minute slots available.
Mr Weller said people were likely to be able to speak to someone on the day they called.
It is hoped the service will take pressure off GPs and hospitals by giving people support.
Fellow peer volunteer Jo Poole urged people not to wait "until things are terrible".
"If they are terrible get in touch," she added.
"But don't think that just because we're called Crisis Safe Space that you have to be in absolute crisis because the sooner you can get this help from from the service the better.
"When I was poorly, I would have definitely used Crisis Safe Space."
- For information and support about any issues raised in this story, help is available via the BBC Action Line.