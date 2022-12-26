MND: Charity helps Taunton Army veteran adapt home
A charity has donated about £50,000 to help an Army veteran following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease.
Simon Ransom, from Taunton, Somerset, was diagnosed with the disease in December 2021 and given a life expectancy of one to three years.
His wife Tilly contacted the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA).
SSAFA offered funding so they could adapt their house and buy a motorised wheelchair.
Mrs Ransom said: "It was an awful time. We were just in shock.
"I tried another charity but all they said was they needed to 'manage my expectations'."
Mr Ransom served for 24 years in the Rifles infantry regiment and went on to be a training sergeant in the Cadet Force and then a reservist in the Army Air Corps.
"To start with I was a bit proud to ask for help, but I wanted caring for me to be as easy as possible for Tilly, so the house needed modifying and we needed financial help to do that," he said.
SSAFA helps serving personnel, veterans and their families in times of need.
Mel, the couple's SSAFA case worker, said: "Despite Simon's diagnosis and his fast physical deterioration, he and Tilly have shown remarkable courage and determination to get the most out of the life he has left."
"Army life isn't for everyone," Mrs Ransom said. "It is sometimes hard, but the regiment becomes your family.
"I am so grateful to SSAFA for all the help they have given us when we needed it."
MND affects the brain and nerves. There is no cure but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life, the NHS says.
Campaigners and supporters are raising money for research in a bid to find a cure.
