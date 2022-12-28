M5 closure: Pedestrian and two vehicles involved in crash
- Published
A pedestrian and two vehicles were involved in a crash on the M5 in Somerset, the police said.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were called out at 08:00 GMT following a "serious" collision.
The M5 has been closed in both directions between Taunton and Wellington.
Police said the motorway was shut from junction 25 to junction 26 to allow emergency services to attend the scene and diversions have been set up.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk