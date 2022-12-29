Somerset boy runs 1,000 miles in memory of grandmother
A 12-year-old boy is running 1,000 miles to raise money for charity in memory of his grandmother.
Dylan Szewiel, from Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, has so far run 993 miles since his 12th birthday on 2 January.
He has raised more than £1,000 for the charity OcuMel which supports people with ocular melanoma, a type of eye cancer.
Dylan's grandmother Pat died of an ocular melanoma in July 2020 and Dylan is doing the run in her memory.
"I miss her and feel sad that she is gone every day," Dylan said. "But the reason I am doing this is so that others will not have to lose people like we did when my nanny died.
"Even though I feel sad, when I run I feel happy."
Dylan decided to run 1,000 miles in a year on his 12th birthday in January.
His parents were surprised at first but they were moved when he said he was doing it "for nanny Pat".
Dylan's mother Sarah said Dylan was very close to his grandmother and found it difficult to cope with her death.
Running helped to clear his mind and improved his mental health, Sarah added.
Dylan started running four times a week.
"We were surprised and impressed - he managed to run on top of his chores, school work and rugby practice," Sarah said.
"Ever since he started this challenge, he has been stronger and fitter than ever," she added.
Dylan will be running his last few metres during half time at the Bath Rugby game on 31 December.
"His picture will be up on the screen along with the fundraiser," Sarah said. "We hope this will raise awareness around ocular melanoma."
