Banwell bypass fight could be decided in 2023
The fight over a traffic bypass in rural Somerset could be decided in 2023.
Villagers in Banwell have been calling for a bypass to be built around it for decades.
Currently, the A371 carries traffic from Weston-super-Mare through the village, where the road becomes a small lane, causing frequent congestion.
Residents in neighbouring villages however, fear the bypass would lead to congestion problems where they live.
Plans for it were included in North Somerset Council's draft Local Plan at the start of 2022, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Currently, the traffic is two metres from my house and garden," said Steve Sadgrove, who lives on the A371.
"Depending on the wind direction, fumes can be bad, so I have to keep my windows closed."
'Pollution worse than London'
Another resident, Steve Voller, decided to take direct action because of the traffic fumes in the village, on the northern slopes of the Mendip Hills.
He said: "Last summer, I used an outdoor air quality monitor to record traffic particulate pollution on West Street near the school and at times it was worse than in some parts of London."
The plan would see new roundabouts on the A371 on each side of Banwell with the road curving northwards around the village.
People living in neighbouring villages are however concerned the bypass could push a bottleneck in the village down the road and lead to congestion down their streets.
Objections to the bypass have been raised by parish councils in Winscombe and Sandford, and Churchill - with Churchill parish council writing to the prime minister to urge him to block permission for the plan.
A decision will be made by North Somerset Council on whether to approve the plans to build the bypass early next year.